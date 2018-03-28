Don't Miss
Home / Law / Weapon conviction tossed

Weapon conviction tossed

Defendant already served almost four years in prison

By: Bennett Loudon March 28, 2018 0

A state appeals court has dismissed a weapon case because “the conviction is not supported by legally sufficient evidence.” Keion L. Peterson was convicted at a bench trial in October 2014 by then-Monroe County Court Judge James J. Piampiano, who is now a state Supreme Court Judge. Piampiano sentenced Peterson to up to 10 years in state ...

