Don't Miss
Home / News / Canadian man sentenced in largest seizure of cocaine in history of the Western District of New York

Canadian man sentenced in largest seizure of cocaine in history of the Western District of New York

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2018 0

A Canadian man has been sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking operation connected to the largest seizure of cocaine in the history of the Western District of New York. Parminder Sidhu, 43, of Brampton, Ontario, who was convicted of conspiracy to export from the United States five kilograms or more of cocaine, was sentenced ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo