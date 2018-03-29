Don't Miss
Home / Law / Cosby judge rejects demand to step aside over wife’s work

Cosby judge rejects demand to step aside over wife’s work

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK March 29, 2018 0

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial rejected demands Thursday from the comedian's defense lawyers that he step aside because his wife is a social worker and advocate for assault victims. Judge Steven O'Neill said at a pretrial hearing that he's "not biased or prejudiced" by his wife's work and that the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo