Court of Appeals – Indenture trustee: Cortlandt Street Recovery Corp. v. Bonderman, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Indenture trustee Authority – Fraudulent scheme – Pierce the corporate veil Cortlandt Street Recovery Corp. v. Bonderman, et al. No. 14 Judge Rivera Background: At issue is whether an indenture trustee may seek recovery on behalf of noteholders for the defendants’ alleged fraudulent redemption intended to siphon off assets, leaving corporate obligors unable to pay ...

