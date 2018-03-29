Don't Miss
Home / News / Deadline looms for NY state budget

Deadline looms for NY state budget

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The clock is ticking for New York lawmakers to pass a new state budget. Sunday is the deadline for a new spending plan, but lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo are hoping to finish early because of the Jewish Passover, which begins at sunset Friday, and the Christian Easter holiday on Sunday. Lawmakers ...

