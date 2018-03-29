Don't Miss
Home / Law / ‘Emoluments’ suit against Trump is allowed to proceed

‘Emoluments’ suit against Trump is allowed to proceed

By: The Washington Post DAVID A. FAHRENTHOLD and JONATHAN O'CONNELL March 29, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled that the District of Columbia and Maryland may proceed with a lawsuit against President Donald Trump alleging that Trump's business dealings have violated the Constitution's ban on receiving improper "emoluments," or payments, from individual states and foreign governments. The ruling, by U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte in Maryland, marks the ...

