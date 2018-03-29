Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Criminal possession of a controlled substance: People v. Booth

Fourth Department – Criminal possession of a controlled substance: People v. Booth

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal possession of a controlled substance Pat down and traffic stop People v. Booth KA 16-00233 Appealed from Jefferson County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance. The defendant argued that it was in error for the court to refuse to suppress tangible ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo