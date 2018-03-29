Governor frees reporter arrested for using phone in Capitol

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press David Klepper March 29, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A veteran political journalist for The Daily News was arrested Wednesday for violating a cellphone ban in the lobby of the New York state Senate, only to be quickly released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Ken Lovett was handcuffed and taken into custody by state police after a Senate guard observed him speaking ...

