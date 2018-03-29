Judge rejects Saudi Arabia’s attempt to toss 9/11 lawsuits

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press March 29, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge on Wednesday rejected Saudi Arabia's motion to end a New York lawsuit seeking to hold it responsible in the Sept. 11 attacks. In dismissing the motion, U.S. District Judge George Daniels said the plaintiffs' allegations met the requirements for the court to assume jurisdiction under the Justice Against Sponsors of ...

