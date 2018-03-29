Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed March 19, 2018

Mortgages filed March 19, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 19, 2018                       79   Brockport LATRAY TEAM PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 88 FAIR ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2060 Lender: ROBERTS CAPITAL CORPORATION Amount: $80,000.00   Fairport WARREN, WELCH Property Address: 25 CHENIN RUN, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-4120 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $120,000.00 GERVASI, MATTHEW R Property Address: 52 HYACINTH LN, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9219 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $373,500.00 PORTLAND, LANCE R & PORTLAND, MELANIE M Property Address: 81 W ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo