Paralegal Perspectives: PAR updates bylaws, plans future events

By: Daily Record Staff Darcia Mancini March 29, 2018 0

Recent events Over the past few months, the Paralegal Association of Rochester, Inc. (PAR) took on the task of reviewing its association bylaws. It had been several years since the bylaws were updated, and the current board felt that changes were needed to plan for the future growth of the organization. The bylaws of an ...

