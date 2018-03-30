Don't Miss
Home / Law / California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

By: The Associated Press BRIAN MELLEY March 30, 2018 0

LOS ANGELES — Coffee sellers in California should have to post warnings because the brew may contain an ingredient that's been linked to cancer, a judge has ruled. The culprit is a chemical produced in the bean roasting process that is a known carcinogen and has been at the heart of an eight-year legal struggle between ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo