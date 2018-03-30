Don't Miss
Home / News / Cambridge Analytica gave Bolton Facebook data, papers show

Cambridge Analytica gave Bolton Facebook data, papers show

By: Bloomberg Jeremy Kahn March 30, 2018 0

A British company at the heart of the Facebook data-privacy scandal agreed to give a political action committee founded by John Bolton, President Donald Trump's newly appointed national security adviser, data harvested from millions of Facebook users, documents released by Parliament show. The papers were provided by whistle-blower Christopher Wylie, a former employee of both Cambridge ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo