Home / Law / Court: ‘Grand Theft Auto’ character doesn’t resemble Lindsay Lohan

By: The Washington Post SAMANTHA SCHMIDT March 30, 2018 0

In one of many twists and turns in "Grand Theft Auto V," set in a fictional state reminiscent of Southern California, a player may come across a character named "Lacey Jonas," hiding from paparazzi in an alley. As she jumps into the player's car, Jonas describes herself as a "really famous" actress and singer, the "voice ...

