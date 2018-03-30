Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Pre-answer motion to dismiss: Connolly, Baumann, Heeran et al v. Long Island Power Authority

Court of Appeals – Pre-answer motion to dismiss: Connolly, Baumann, Heeran et al v. Long Island Power Authority

By: Bennett Loudon March 30, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Pre-answer motion to dismiss Governmental action – Ministerial vs. discretionary Connolly, et al. v. Long Island Power Authority, et al.; Baumann, et al. v. Long Island Power Authority, et al.; Heeran, et al. v. Long Island Power Authority, et al. Nos. 11, 12, & 13. Judge Stein Background: The Narrow issue on appeal is whether ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo