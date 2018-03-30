Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Dennis

Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Dennis

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault Peace officer – Grand jury testimony – Legal sufficiency People v. Dennis KA 16-00621 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The people appealed from an order that dismissed the three counts of a seven-count indictment. The case arose from an incident in which the defendants struggled with four campus ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo