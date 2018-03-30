Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: Here’s how lawyers can demystify legal technology

Legal Loop: Here’s how lawyers can demystify legal technology

By: Nicole Black March 30, 2018 0

In last week’s column, I shared an assortment of online resources that lawyers can use to stay on top of legal technology. It’s not an easy task, given the rapid pace of technological change. Not surprisingly, that’s why some lawyers ignore technology altogether: It’s overwhelming for them to even consider learning about emerging technologies. Doing so ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo