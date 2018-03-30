RESOLVE breakfast event is April 12

Don't Miss
By: Bennett Loudon March 30, 2018 0

RESOLVE of Greater Rochester’s fifth annual Resolutionary Awards Breakfast is set for 7 a.m. April 12 at Monroe Golf Club, 155 Golf Ave., Pittsford. The event is a celebration of the everyday heroes who play a vital role in eradicating domestic violence in our community. Assistant Monroe County District Attorney William Gargan and retired Monroe County Probation ...

