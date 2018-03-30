Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Title VII: Zarda v. Altitude Express Inc.

Second Circuit – Title VII: Zarda v. Altitude Express Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Title VII Sexual orientation discrimination Zarda v. Altitude Express Inc. 15-3775 En Banc Background: The plaintiff commenced an action against his former employer alleging sex discrimination for his termination after he revealed his sexual orientation. He appealed the grant of summary judgment to the defendants on the basis that he failed to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo