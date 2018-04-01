Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 20, 2018

April 1, 2018

Deeds   Recorded March 20, 2018                       49   Brighton LONG, DUSTIN M et ano to INVESTORS FINANCIAL LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Property Address: 55 BONNIE BRAE AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11999  Page: 10 Tax Account: 137.17-1-10 Full Sale Price: $242,706 ANTHONY J COSTELLO & SON JOSEPH DEVELOPMENT LLC to BEAUCHESNE-ELLIS, MELISA M et ano Property Address: 261 BRETLYN CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11999  Page: 34 Tax Account: 149.11-3-2./103 Full Sale Price: ...

