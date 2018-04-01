Don't Miss
Mortgages filed March 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 20, 2018                       72   Brighton CRONISTER, LEAH G Property Address: 215 WENDOVER RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2347 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $156,750.00   Churchville CHESLEY, DARYL S Property Address: 44 CHISWICK DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9427 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $149,999.00   East Rochester MESSNER, MARJORIE & SCAHILL, MARJORIE A Property Address: 410 W ELM ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2229 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $84,500.00 AVALLONE, ...

