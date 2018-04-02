Don't Miss
Home / Law / Appellate Court affirms suppression decision

Appellate Court affirms suppression decision

Pointing not enough to justify traffic stop

By: Bennett Loudon April 2, 2018 0

A state appellate panel has upheld the decision of a Yates County Court judge who suppressed statements and evidence in a DWI case because the sheriff’s deputy who made the arrest didn’t have a legal basis to stop the vehicle. In February 2016, the deputy drove to the home of James Cator, in the town of ...

