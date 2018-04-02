Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed March 21, 2018

Deeds filed March 21, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded March 21, 2018                       52   Brighton MASTERS, PHYLLIS H to COOK, EMILY MASTERS et ano Property Address: 75 LAFAYETTE PARKWAY, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11999  Page: 284 Tax Account: 123.18-2-18 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili FOREST CREEK EQUITY CORP to FABER CONSTRUCTION CO INC Property Address: 24 CARRIAGE HOUSE LN, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11999  Page: 447 Tax Account: 146.04-3-41 Full Sale Price: $45,000 LINDAUER, MORGAN T et ano to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo