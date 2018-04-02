Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 21, 2018

April 2, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.     SANHUEZA, FRANK 25 SURREY ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $1,243.88 SAWYER, SHERRON 153 BENTON STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14620 Favor: ONEMAIN FINANCIAL INC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $7,232.08 SCHINDLER, MELANIE ...

