Mortgages filed March 21, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 21, 2018                       62   Brighton RGC HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 160 SAWGRASS DR APT BRGHTON, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-4656 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $19,916.67   Brockport HEISE, THOMAS Property Address: 29 MERCER ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2221 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $60,000.00 COLLIER-WILLIAMS, AMY M & WILLIAMS, DENNIS W Property Address: 8025 W RIDGE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1730 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00   Fairport BIGONGIARI, SHANNON L & ...

