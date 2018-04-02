Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for March 21, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2018 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION LEVY, ISADORE Appoints: LEVY, RACHEL MASON, ROSEMARY Appoints: SARGENT, DOMINICA ONEWEST BANK FSB, Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC WHITBECK, ...

