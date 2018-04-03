Don't Miss
Home / Law / Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense

Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK April 3, 2018 0

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial gave his legal defense a huge lift Tuesday with two key rulings that could help bolster the 80-year-old comedian's efforts to paint his accuser as a money-grubbing liar. Judge Steven O'Neill said the defense can call a witness who says Cosby's accuser talked about framing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo