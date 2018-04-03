Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 4, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2018 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. April 4 456.0—People v Marquis J Griffin - Kimberly F Duguay - Nancy Gilligan 457.0—People v Jeffrey T Bernecky - Kimberly F Duguay - Nancy Gilligan 458.0—People v Lakisha D Washington - Janet C Somes - Stephen X O’Brien 459.0—People v Chad R Crowley - Kimberly F Duguay - Nancy Gilligan 460.0—People v Curtis ...

