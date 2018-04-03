Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 22, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded March 22, 2018                       48   Brighton JACHLES, CHRISTINA  et ano to MONNAT, STEPHANIE M Property Address: 152 VILLAGE LANE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 12000  Page: 195 Tax Account: 137.07-2-12 Full Sale Price: $178,000   Chili MIDFIRST BANK to USA/HUD Property Address: 35 CHI MAR DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 12000  Page: 65 Tax Account: 133.16-3-47 Full Sale Price: $1 MTGLQ INVESTORS LP to UNGER, CYNTHIA J et ano Property Address: 29 IVA ...

