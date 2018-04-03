Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal jury convicts bank robber

Federal jury convicts bank robber

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2018 0

A man convicted of bank robbery on Friday could get a maximum of 20 years in jail and a $250,000 fine. Joseph W. Peeples III was found guilty after a jury trial of robbing the Chase Bank located at 1 S. Clinton Ave, of $109,000 on Jan. 5, 2017. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci ...

