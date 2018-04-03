Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Federal Tax Liens for March 22, 2018

Federal Tax Liens for March 22, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   BLOSSOM NORTH NURSING & REHABI Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $94,476.19 COLETTI, FRANK A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,623.87 DEROUEN, BRENT Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $505,289.24 ECHEVARRIA, ROSA MARIA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $9,836.40 EZ IN GROCERY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,934.24 MCCLARE, MARY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,314.37 MYERS, CAROL A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,035.18 PITTS, SHANE Favor: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo