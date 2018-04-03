Five Florida men accused of defrauding Xerox out of $25 million

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2018 0

A federal grand jury has indicted five Florida men for allegedly defrauding Xerox Corp. of $25 million. U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday announced the 63-count superseding indictment against Robert Lee Fisher, David Haynes, Kyle Haynes, Jason Haynes and Bryan Day, all from the Daytona Beach, Fla., area. They are charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to ...

