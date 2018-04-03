Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 22, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   VIEIRA, PAULA 91 GILBERT DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $1,552.08 WALKER, SHUKRIYYAH 160 WELLINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $970.90 WALLACE, DARNELL 648 ...

