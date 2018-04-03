Established law firm seeks FT Legal Assistants/Paralegals for various departments. Requirements: excellent time management; proficient in typing and data entry; strong attention to detail; willing, flexible and positive attitude. 1-3 years of experience working as a paralegal/in a legal setting is preferred.

Interested applicants can email resume to kewart@logs.com

Confidentiality is assured.

