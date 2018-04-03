Don't Miss
Home / Legal Jobs / LEGAL ASSISTANTS/PARALEGALS

LEGAL ASSISTANTS/PARALEGALS

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2018 0

Established law firm seeks FT Legal Assistants/Paralegals for various departments. Requirements: excellent time management; proficient in typing and data entry; strong attention to detail; willing, flexible and positive attitude. 1-3 years of experience working as a paralegal/in a legal setting is preferred.
Interested applicants can email resume to kewart@logs.com
Confidentiality is assured.

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo