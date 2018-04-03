Don't Miss
Home / Law / Legal representation in limbo for child porn defendant

Legal representation in limbo for child porn defendant

Defendant’s financial assets tied up

By: Bennett Loudon April 3, 2018 0

A former Wayne County pediatrician accused of possessing child pornography is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday to sort out whether he will be provided with a lawyer paid for by the government. Dr. David Blasczak was charged Jan. 18 with receipt and possession of child pornography. If convicted, he’s facing a mandatory minimum penalty ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo