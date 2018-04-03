Don't Miss
Home / Law / McCabe will shut down GoFundMe page, which raised more than $538,000 for his defense

McCabe will shut down GoFundMe page, which raised more than $538,000 for his defense

By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky April 3, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Ousted FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe is shutting down his online campaign to raise money for a legal-defense fund, after taking in more than a half-million dollars in donations, his spokeswoman announced Monday. Melissa Schwartz, McCabe's spokeswoman, said McCabe's GoFundMe site will stop accepting contributions as of 7 p.m. Monday. She said the money, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo