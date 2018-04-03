Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Mechanic’s Liens for March 22, 2018

Mechanic’s Liens for March 22, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2018 0

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement.   PERSISTENCE PATH LLC Favor: DIMARCO CONSTRUCTORS LLC Amount: $1,783,320 Property Address: DLM CONSESUS LAKE ASSOCIATES LLC Favor: OMEGA DEVELOPMENT NY LLC Amount: $56,324 Property Address: 51 SELBORNE CHASE FAIRPORT ISLA WAY ...

