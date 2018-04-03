Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed March 22, 2018

Mortgages filed March 22, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 22, 2018                       64   Brighton MONNAT, STEPHANIE M Property Address: 152 VILLAGE LN, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3043 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $142,400.00   Churchville MEAGHER, VINCENT J & MILLER, RICHARD J Property Address: 451 BANGS RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9345 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $29,000.00   East Rochester MINNICK, FRANKLIN D & MINNICK, TRACY A Property Address: 217 EAST AVE, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1505 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo