Home / Law / City judge can’t demand back rent before trial

City judge can’t demand back rent before trial

County Court rejects ‘pre-determination judgment bond’

By: Bennett Loudon April 4, 2018 0

A Monroe County Court judge has overturned a Rochester City Court Judge who insisted that a tenant pay back rent she allegedly owed before he would consider her side of the story. In June 2017, City Curt Judge Teresa D. Johnson issued a judgment of $1,040 in favor of the landlord, IDIT Holdings LLC, and ordered ...

