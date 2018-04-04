Don't Miss
Home / News / Cosby defense alleges discrimination in jury selection

Cosby defense alleges discrimination in jury selection

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK April 4, 2018 0

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby's lawyers alleged a member of the prosecution team made a disparaging remark Wednesday after a black woman was removed from consideration as a prospective juror in the comedian's sexual assault retrial. The 80-year-old's comedian's lawyers didn't reveal in open court what they alleged had been said, but sought to use the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo