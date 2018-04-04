Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed March 23, 2018

Deeds filed March 23, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded March 23, 2018                       77   Brighton LAUDADIO, ERNEST  et ano to LAUDADIO, DONALD R Property Address: URBAN ROAD BRIGHTON, BRIGHTON 14611 Liber: 12000  Page: 622 Tax Account: 148.20-2-65.12 Full Sale Price: $1 DUBIEL, DONALD G to DUBIEL, DEBRA A et al Property Address: 122 SUNSET DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12000  Page: 358 Tax Account: 137.15-1-28 Full Sale Price: $1 LAUDADIO, ERNEST  to LAUDADIO, DONALD R Property Address: BRIGHTON-TEN ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo