Former MCBA leader Diane Cecero admits to 'double dipping'

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2018 0

A former president of the Monroe County Bar Association and former assistant New York state Attorney General has admitted to illegally receiving a state pension. Diane M. Cecero, 64, of Pittsford, admitted to “double-dipping” by accepting state retirement benefits to which she was not entitled, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the ...

