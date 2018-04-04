Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Youthful offender status: People v. Hobbs

Fourth Department – Youthful offender status: People v. Hobbs

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Youthful offender status Court’s authority – Independent determination People v. Hobbs KA 17-00213 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from two judgments convicting him of various offenses including burglary and attempted burglary. He argues that the county court failed to make an express determination whether he should be ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo