Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 23, 2018

April 4, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   JOSEPH-PURYEAR, KEIRA 11 MIDWAY DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 LIEVENSE, KRISTI 315B AUDINO LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: CHILI VENTURE LLC Attorney: JAIME MICHELLE CAIN ESQ Amount: $1,800.00 LOPEZ, TATIANA 77 JOHNSON ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY ...

