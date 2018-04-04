Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for March 23, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   TUFFO, CHRISTOPHER 7060 SPENCERPORT ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: LEHIGH PARK ASSOCIATES LLC Attorney: ANDREW J DICK ESQ Amount: $5,556.17 WEIGERT, MARYLOU 54 HILLTOP DRIVE, PENFIELD, NY 14526 Favor: NBT BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Attorney: MELVIN & ...

