Microsoft agrees that digital privacy case moot after congressional action

By: The Washington Post ROBERT BARNES April 4, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Microsoft agreed with the federal government Tuesday that the Supreme Court should dismiss their high-profile fight over digital privacy as moot. The case, argued in February, concerned whether U.S. tech firms must comply with a court order to produce emails even if they are stored abroad — in this instance, in a Dublin server. ...

