Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed March 23, 2018

Mortgages filed March 23, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 23, 2018                       68   Churchville HOLLAND, PAULA Property Address: 113 GREENWAY BLVD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9208 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $84,800.00 VANAERNUM, DAVID J & VANAERNUM, TONI MARIE Property Address: 29 PARNELL DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9363 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $100,000.00   East Rochester SHAFER, DONALD A Property Address: 5 WOODNEATH CRES, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2272 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $23,200.00   Fairport BAKER, KRISTEN M & BROLSMA, KRISTEN ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo