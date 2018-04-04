Second Circuit – Copyright: Fox News Network, LLC v. TVEyes, Inc.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2018 0

United States court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Copyright Fair use – Re-distribution of downloaded content Fox News Network, LLC v. TVEyes, Inc. 15-3885(L) Judges Newman, Jacobs, and Kaplan Background: The plaintiff commenced an action against the defendant for copyright infringement. At issue is whether the defendant’s enabling of its clients to watch the plaintiff’s programming is protected by the ...

