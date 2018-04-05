Brigid Maloney | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces the addition of Brigid Maloney as partner and healthcare practice team co-leader. Maloney provides counsel to healthcare clients including hospital systems, single and multi-specialty medical practices, behavioral health providers, pharmacies, urgent care centers, physicians and dentists on structural, regulatory and reimbursement issues related to mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, complex contractual arrangements and other affiliations and collaborative efforts. She earned a J.D. from University at Buffalo School of Law and a B.A. from University of Dayton.

