Deeds filed March 26, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded March 26, 2018                       71   Brighton HUBER, CATHERINE L et ano to MORSE, ELIZABETH S et ano Property Address: 1090 ALLENS CREEK RD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12001  Page: 309 Tax Account: 138.09-1-39 Full Sale Price: $775,000 TORTORELLA, ROBERT  to LOHKAMP, ROBIN E Property Address: 15 BEEKMAN PLACE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 12001  Page: 191 Tax Account: 136.12-3-69 Full Sale Price: $135,000   Chili DAWSON, RAYMOND L to BARFIELD, VALEKA D ...

